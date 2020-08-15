WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $3.42 Million Holdings in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 26.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,753 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,229 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Proofpoint by 2,258.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Proofpoint during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFPT shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Proofpoint from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, July 31st. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Proofpoint from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.68.

Shares of NASDAQ PFPT opened at $106.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.60. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.72 and a beta of 1.37. Proofpoint Inc has a 12 month low of $83.81 and a 12 month high of $133.58.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.78. The company had revenue of $258.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.95 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Proofpoint news, CEO Gary Steele sold 10,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total value of $1,132,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,493,677.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total value of $289,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,165 shares of company stock worth $9,148,997. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.