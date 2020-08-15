WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $3.33 Million Holdings in NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,597 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.35% of NOW worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOW during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,940,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NOW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,474,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of NOW by 77.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 716,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 311,896 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of NOW by 4.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,974,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,990,000 after purchasing an additional 304,276 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in NOW by 4.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,561,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,015,000 after acquiring an additional 294,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average is $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.84. NOW Inc has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $12.91.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $370.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.00 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 20.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NOW Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on NOW in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. NOW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

