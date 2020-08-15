WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $3.14 Million Position in Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.77% of Dmc Global worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dmc Global by 559.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 42,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 36,468 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Dmc Global by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 39,482 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Dmc Global by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,590,000 after purchasing an additional 18,610 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dmc Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dmc Global by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 532,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,318,000 after purchasing an additional 22,197 shares during the period.

In other Dmc Global news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 1,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $43,642.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle H. Shepston sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $107,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Dmc Global from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

NASDAQ BOOM opened at $34.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39. Dmc Global Inc has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $54.11.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $43.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.25 million. Dmc Global had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 13.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dmc Global Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Dmc Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

