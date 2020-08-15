WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $3.11 Million Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 229.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 154,618 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Graphic Packaging worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 0.8% in the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 91,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 8.5% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 22,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 267,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 11.3% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 25,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 138.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average is $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.24. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $16.95.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.