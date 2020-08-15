WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 1,015.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 258,752 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 235,555 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in FutureFuel by 57.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 855,088 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,637,000 after purchasing an additional 311,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in FutureFuel by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,760 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,532,000 after purchasing an additional 64,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FutureFuel by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,214 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in FutureFuel in the first quarter worth approximately $4,544,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in FutureFuel by 9.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 272,793 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 22,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded FutureFuel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

NYSE FF opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $621.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.45. FutureFuel Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $14.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.74.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, laundry detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

