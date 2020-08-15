WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Holdings in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 1,282.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 147,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,443 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Altice USA by 1,419.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 258.8% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

In other news, COO Abdelhakim Boubazine sold 468,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $12,891,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,919,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,779,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,627,618 shares of company stock worth $114,681,798. Insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.81 and a beta of 0.99. Altice USA Inc has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.94.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Altice USA Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATUS. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities raised shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.32.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.