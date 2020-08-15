WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,191 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $153.64 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $90.72 and a 52-week high of $172.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.03). Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $724.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

SNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Snap-on from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 27,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $4,141,791.50. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 28,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total value of $3,866,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

