WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 15,138 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,138 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.06% of Acceleron Pharma worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 35,426 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $3,485,000. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XLRN shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Acceleron Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.92.

Shares of XLRN stock opened at $91.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.33 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.72. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 1 year low of $37.60 and a 1 year high of $110.75.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $39.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.08 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.25% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene bought 108,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $4,820,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,432,226.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

