WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stake in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 216.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,833 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.85% of Village Super Market worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 20.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 27.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 47.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 7.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Village Super Market by 43.8% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 44.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter Lavoy sold 3,000 shares of Village Super Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $76,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,828 shares in the company, valued at $995,161.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Sumas sold 10,723 shares of Village Super Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $290,486.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,701.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $479,776 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLGEA opened at $25.13 on Friday. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $28.71. The stock has a market cap of $353.34 million, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $458.29 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st.

A number of brokerages have commented on VLGEA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Village Super Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Village Super Market from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th.

Village Super Market Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City.

