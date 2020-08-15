WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 863.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,853 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the second quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter worth $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter worth $69,000. 48.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEGA. ValuEngine cut shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pegasystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.50.

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $116.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.32. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $118.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of -122.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $227.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.77 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $468,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,229.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.36, for a total transaction of $101,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,807 shares of company stock worth $3,035,494. 51.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

