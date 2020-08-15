WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Holdings in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 44,887 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.07% of MAXIMUS as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 31,964 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,452 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 10,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $762,343.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 31,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $2,132,238.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAXIMUS stock opened at $77.63 on Friday. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.42 and a 12-month high of $82.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.80 and its 200-day moving average is $68.02.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The health services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.26. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $901.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Several research firms have commented on MMS. KeyCorp boosted their target price on MAXIMUS from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James upgraded MAXIMUS from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MAXIMUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

