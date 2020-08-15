WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 11,763 Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 62.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,716 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,763 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.33% of Chase worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Chase by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Chase by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Chase by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Chase by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Chase by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period.

Separately, TheStreet raised Chase from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th.

In other news, CFO Christian John Talma sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total transaction of $36,975.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,295. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $126,936.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,098 shares of company stock worth $222,786.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CCF opened at $106.07 on Friday. Chase Co. has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $127.50.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials to wire and cable manufacturers; laminated film foils for use in communication and local area network cables; moisture protective coatings for the electronics industry; laminated durable papers, including laminated papers for envelope converting and commercial printing industries; pulling and detection tapes for fiber optic cables, and water and natural gas lines, as well as power, data, and video cables; cover tapes for semiconductor components; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings for automotive and industrial applications; polymeric microspheres; water-based polyurethane dispersions for various coating products; and superabsorbent polymers.

