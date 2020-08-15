Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Windtree Therapeutics stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. Windtree Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.32.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Windtree Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.25 price objective for the company.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing surfactant therapies for respiratory diseases and other potential applications. Its proprietary technology platform includes a synthetic peptide-containing surfactant (KL4 surfactant) that is structurally similar to endogenous pulmonary surfactant and drug-delivery technologies being developed to enable the noninvasive administration of aerosolized KL4 surfactant.

