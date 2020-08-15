WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38, RTT News reports. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS.

NYSE:WCC opened at $47.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.06. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.68.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WCC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. WESCO International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other WESCO International news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green purchased 662,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.41 per share, with a total value of $23,469,925.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green purchased 962,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.78 per share, with a total value of $34,449,162.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.