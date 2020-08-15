Welltower Inc (WELL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 17th

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th.

Welltower has raised its dividend payment by 1.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Welltower has a payout ratio of 189.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Welltower to earn $3.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.9%.

NYSE:WELL opened at $56.75 on Friday. Welltower has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $93.17. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Welltower to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Welltower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

