Wells Fargo & Co Increases Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $134.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $122.00 to $134.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.02% from the stock’s current price.

PXD has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.68.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $110.73 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $159.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $274,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,470.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $178,949.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,617.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,121. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 158,529 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $23,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 11,534 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

