Waves Enterprise Price Up 32.3% Over Last Week (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $3.77 million and $312,269.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 32.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Waves Enterprise token can currently be purchased for about $0.0974 or 0.00000820 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,746,947 tokens. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com

Waves Enterprise can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

