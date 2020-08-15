Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 30,531.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,854 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1,094.1% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Connections news, CEO Worthing Jackman sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $1,660,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,447,430.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.93.

WCN stock opened at $99.81 on Friday. Waste Connections Inc has a 52 week low of $70.87 and a 52 week high of $105.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

