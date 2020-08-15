Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.28% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VOYA. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays began coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Voya Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.91.
Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $52.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.31 and a 200 day moving average of $48.04. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 255.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter.
About Voya Financial
Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.
