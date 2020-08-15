Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.28% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VOYA. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays began coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Voya Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.91.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $52.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.31 and a 200 day moving average of $48.04. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.66). Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 255.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

