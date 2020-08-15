Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 2,850 Shares of Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,560,000. Prosight Management LP increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,428,000 after purchasing an additional 414,000 shares during the last quarter. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,244,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,473,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average of $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 2.24. Kura Oncology Inc has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 18.45, a quick ratio of 18.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Kura Oncology Inc will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KURA. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Sunday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

Kura Oncology Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

