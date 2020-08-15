Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 245,047 Shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) by 86.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 245,047 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Capital were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLAD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Gladstone Capital during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Gladstone Capital during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Gladstone Capital by 40.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Gladstone Capital during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Gladstone Capital during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

NASDAQ GLAD opened at $7.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $236.73 million, a PE ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 1.40. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $10.69.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.56 million. Gladstone Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is presently 92.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.