Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its position in ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 52.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,061 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCXI. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the first quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 453.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 31,498 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 25,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

In related news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 40,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $2,116,660.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 19,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total value of $1,183,388.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 79,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,769,695.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,350,078 shares of company stock valued at $78,767,977. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered ChemoCentryx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $52.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.25. ChemoCentryx Inc has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.48 and a beta of 1.94.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.63. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ChemoCentryx Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI).

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.