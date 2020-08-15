Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 7,486 Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Viela Bio during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Viela Bio by 235.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Viela Bio by 16.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 9,326 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viela Bio in the second quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Viela Bio by 66.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 38,047 shares during the period.

In other Viela Bio news, major shareholder Meadow Ltd Boundless sold 360,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $16,920,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Viela Bio from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Viela Bio from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Viela Bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Viela Bio from $51.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Viela Bio in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.88.

Shares of VIE opened at $36.12 on Friday. Viela Bio has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $70.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.34.

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.29.

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

