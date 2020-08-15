Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $344,000 Position in Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,256 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 0.05% of Provention Bio worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Provention Bio by 231.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 507,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 354,523 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,011,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,707,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRVB shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

In other news, insider Francisco Leon acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.43 per share, for a total transaction of $30,860.00. Corporate insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

PRVB opened at $13.07 on Friday. Provention Bio Inc has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $744.02 million, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 3.63.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Provention Bio Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

