VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Stock Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $36.94

Shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.94 and traded as high as $42.50. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $42.32, with a volume of 4,600 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.96.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 57.9% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

