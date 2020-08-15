Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,323 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 247.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC now owns 64,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after buying an additional 46,060 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 114.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 13,410 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after buying an additional 18,265 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,373,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $107.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.12. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $75.55 and a one year high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

