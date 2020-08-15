VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Gap Up to $55.83

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $55.83, but opened at $57.00. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $55.83, with a volume of 11,736,300 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDXJ. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $180,967,000. Sound Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. CAMG Solamere Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 27.2% in the second quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 155,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,739,000 after buying an additional 33,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 88.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 579,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,753,000 after buying an additional 272,811 shares during the last quarter.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

