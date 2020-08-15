UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) Stock Holdings Lessened by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of UniFirst worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UniFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UniFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $413,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in UniFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,311,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in UniFirst by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst stock opened at $197.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.96. UniFirst Corp has a 52 week low of $121.89 and a 52 week high of $217.90.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The textile maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $445.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.28 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.49%. Research analysts expect that UniFirst Corp will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.74%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UNF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

In related news, Director Phillip L. Cohen sold 1,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total transaction of $219,711.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,445.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $122,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

