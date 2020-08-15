Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 41.89% and a negative net margin of 39.85%.

Shares of NYSE TUFN opened at $10.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.34. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.47.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TUFN shares. Barclays downgraded Tufin Software Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

