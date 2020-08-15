Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BB&T is one of the largest financial services holding companies in the U.S. with $220.3 billion in assets and market capitalization of $37.0 billion as of September 30, 2017. Building on a long tradition of excellence in community banking, BB&T offers a wide range of financial services including retail and commercial banking, investments, insurance, wealth management, asset management, mortgage, corporate banking, capital markets and specialized lending. Based in Winston-Salem, N.C., BB&T operates over 2,100 financial centers in 15 states and Washington, D.C. A Fortune 500 company, BB&T is consistently recognized for outstanding client service by Greenwich Associates for small business and middle market banking. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $39.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.14. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The company has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nido R. Qubein acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.98 per share, with a total value of $379,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 65,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,043.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $3,166,732.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 782,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,713,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 63,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 344,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 86,921 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,504,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,676,000 after purchasing an additional 187,610 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 22,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

