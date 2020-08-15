Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 92.0% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.44.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $148.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.75. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $154.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.91%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $1,768,984.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,979.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total transaction of $722,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,494.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

