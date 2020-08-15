Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) EVP Sells $189,509.13 in Stock

Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 3,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $189,509.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,860.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TKR stock opened at $55.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.78. Timken Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $803.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.32 million. Timken had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Timken Co will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.35%.

TKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Timken from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Timken from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Timken from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Timken has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Timken by 107.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Timken during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Timken by 71.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Timken during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Timken during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.