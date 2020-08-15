Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Receives Hold Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities restated their hold rating on shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Tilray from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tilray from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Tilray from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Tilray from $4.90 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.53.

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.49. Tilray has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $905.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 3.17.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $50.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.99 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 62.82% and a negative net margin of 241.79%. Tilray’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tilray will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 116,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $972,994.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,515,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,656,159.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Auerbach sold 279,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $2,035,546.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 398,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,888.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 979,608 shares of company stock valued at $7,641,379. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Think Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 384.6% in the 2nd quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,095,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after buying an additional 869,224 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tilray by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,073,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,148,000 after purchasing an additional 240,559 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Tilray in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tilray by 363.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 204,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 160,500 shares during the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

