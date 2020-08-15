The Hong Kong and China Gas Co. (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Hong Kong and China Gas Co. (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the April 30th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HOKCY opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Hong Kong and China Gas has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded The Hong Kong and China Gas from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and Aviation fuel facilities.

