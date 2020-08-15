Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Tetra Tech worth $5,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 614.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 18,218 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 7.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth about $637,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TTEK shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 1,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $103,207.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,656.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total transaction of $395,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,255,696.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,910 shares of company stock worth $3,285,834 in the last ninety days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTEK opened at $93.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.61 and a 12-month high of $99.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $709.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 21.45%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

