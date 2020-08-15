Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $55,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth $241,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 97.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 23,096 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Teradyne by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at $793,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at $254,000.

In related news, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,437,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,361,626. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 7,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total transaction of $684,679.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,574 shares of company stock valued at $6,529,690 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TER opened at $90.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.87 and a 52-week high of $93.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $838.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.44 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $72.00 to $89.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.90.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

