Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Telenav had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%.

Shares of TNAV stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Telenav has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $11.67. The company has a market capitalization of $278.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 0.24.

In other Telenav news, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $1,629,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TNAV. ValuEngine raised shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Northland Securities began coverage on Telenav in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley upgraded Telenav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Telenav from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.08.

About Telenav

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

