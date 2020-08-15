TCW Group Inc. Sells 380,433 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 380,433 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEX. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 740.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terex by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Terex by 42.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Terex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 5,479 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $116,921.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,345.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 2,367 shares of company stock worth $43,892 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TEX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Terex from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Terex from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Terex from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Terex from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

Terex stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.30. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $31.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.55. Terex had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $690.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Terex Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

