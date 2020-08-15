TCW Group Inc. Sells 1,912 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,624 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 864 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 361,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $6,499,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GSK. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $40.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.68. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.09.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.03%. Analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.4914 dividend. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.99%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

