TCW Group Inc. Has $156,000 Stock Position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) by 97.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640,690 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 28.0% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BHR shares. B. Riley cut Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.83.

Shares of NYSE:BHR opened at $2.63 on Friday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $10.39. The stock has a market cap of $88.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.88). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.47 million. Equities research analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

