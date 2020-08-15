TCW Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,157 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 146.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in VICI Properties by 1,023.3% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 32.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 59.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth $67,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on VICI. ValuEngine cut VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.61.

In other news, COO John W. R. Payne bought 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $198,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,243. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VICI opened at $22.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. VICI Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 99.57, a quick ratio of 99.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.48.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm had revenue of $257.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. VICI Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

