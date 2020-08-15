TCW Group Inc. Buys Shares of 12,305 OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 182,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 1.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 218,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 126.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 483,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,862,000 after purchasing an additional 270,003 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. OneMain has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

OneMain stock opened at $29.99 on Friday. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $48.92. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day moving average is $27.99.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.58. OneMain had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $2.33 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

