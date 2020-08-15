Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

TWODF opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. Taylor Wimpey has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $3.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1.99.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

