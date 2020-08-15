T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Stake Raised by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 8,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 36.3% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TROW stock opened at $136.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.13 and a 200-day moving average of $120.27. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $142.51.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.17.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.05, for a total transaction of $486,675.00. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $213,494.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,249.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,851 shares of company stock worth $15,252,144 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

