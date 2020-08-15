SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) Given New $60.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SYY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYSCO from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of SYSCO from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.30.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $59.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.11. The company has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. SYSCO has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SYSCO will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

In other SYSCO news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 703,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in SYSCO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,719,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in SYSCO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,655,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in SYSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in SYSCO by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 184,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after buying an additional 21,421 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

