Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,549,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.42% of Ventas worth $56,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Ventas by 85.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 131.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 43.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $40.60 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.67). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $943.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $675,200.00. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VTR. ValuEngine raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.18.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.