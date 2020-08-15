Swiss National Bank Sells 4,500 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 380,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of Kansas City Southern worth $56,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KSU. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cfra decreased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.40.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $183.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $195.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.21 and a 200 day moving average of $148.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $547.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.59 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $44,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,495.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total value of $169,067.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,766.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,709 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,527 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

