Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.36% of Tiffany & Co. worth $52,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 236.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

TIF stock opened at $125.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Tiffany & Co. has a 12-month low of $78.60 and a 12-month high of $134.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.77 and its 200 day moving average is $126.73.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.74). Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TIF shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.76.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

