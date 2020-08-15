Swiss National Bank Purchases 328,500 Shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,081,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.15% of Dell worth $59,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Dell by 41.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 14,706 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Dell by 122.2% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Dell during the second quarter worth $490,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Dell by 47.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 39,156 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Dell by 62.1% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 58,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the period. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DELL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dell from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Dell from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dell from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dell from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Dell in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $59.91 on Friday. Dell Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.42 and its 200-day moving average is $47.30. The company has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.33. Dell had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 141.86%. The company had revenue of $21.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $45,010.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 112,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,063,354.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 39,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,955.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 671,625 shares of company stock worth $37,010,037 in the last 90 days. 48.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

