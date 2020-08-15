Swiss National Bank Purchases 111,400 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,714,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $56,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $847,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on ONEOK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on ONEOK from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.32.

NYSE:OKE opened at $29.49 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $78.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.88. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.10.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.19). ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.